Barely surviving! Resident gets runaround waiting for new permit
By Kamal Haynes, BVI News Staff
After making several failed attempts to have his new work permit processed, British national Geoffrey Day, who has been a resident of the British Virgin Islands for the past 12 years, remains stuck in St Maarten for nine months now.
Day initially left the territory for St Maarten on February 26 while he awaits a new work permit after switching jobs. A week later, the COVID-19 pandemic made its way to territory; resulting in the BVI closing its borders and government departments closing due to the imposed curfew lockdown.
Speaking to BVI News nearly four months following a previous interview, Day who is a carpenter by profession explained that he has been taking the recommended measures to have his new work permit processed, but was constantly getting the runaround.
These efforts according to Day included contacting the Minister for Labour & Immigration Vincent Wheatley and the Chief Immigration Officer Ian Penn.
He said: “My employer is contacting Mr Wheatley shortly. He has to get permission from him first before I can put any paperwork in for my work permit. It will be the third time I have done this, the last time I was told to contact Immigration and Mr Penn. They then sent me to Labour, who then again sent me back to Immigration and so forth. It’s getting tiring.”
Wrote Minister for Overseas Territories
With no other avenue available, Day said he wrote to the then Minister for Overseas Territories Elizabeth Sugg as his last hope of desperation to see what could be done in his case.
“The basis of the email to the minister was just to explain my situation and the fact that I was getting no constructive response from the BVI government, rather being that I felt I was being ignored,” he said.
“I want to find out from them whether or not this was legal and based on humanitarian grounds, whether I was being victimized. I don’t know, I’ve got to try all avenues,” he explained.
Barely surviving
The Josiah’s Bay resident who said he continues to pay rent for his apartment to date, explained that he has now nearly depleted all of his resources and is barely surviving while on St Maarten.
“I’ve managed to survive here in St Maarten because friends have helped me out — a food parcel here and there and a place to stay. But with no regular job, I have no money to care for myself. Literally zero dollars.”
“Last week I also ran out of food and had five days living off tea and sugar. Fortunately, a BVI friend is here who has helped me out this week,” he added.
Nowhere to go
Despite being a national of the United Kingdom, Day said he has not lived in the UK since 1997. After making the BVI his home for more than a decade, he said that all of his belongings are still in the territory. He has nowhere else to go.
“Worst case scenario is that if my work permit is denied, I will return in December sometime to organise my affairs and make arrangements to ship out all my belongings. To where? I haven’t yet worked out,” he dejectedly expressed.
Day is hoping that he receives some good news soon, as he continues to await a response from the relevant authorities.
Efforts to reach Labour & Immigration Minister, Vincent Wheatley has been unsuccessful.
The are trying to tell you not to come back to there island
The are trying to get raid of all the expats
That’s how the vip government is the are using this virus to do their dirty job
And still some of the tolans not seeing what fahie trying to do, even though the will suffer too
The only want expats tax, social security and other revenue money the don’t want you
The are very selfish
Interesting case and do sympathise with you. However, the BVI government is under no obligation to approve a work permit.
I would strongly advise you to end your relationship with the BVI and move back to the UK. Life is too short for all this stress and added uncertainty.
I living in BVI before 1997 and i am getting a royal push around just to return i do have a permit but immigration is taking their own turtle pace time to give approval even though they say the process takes approximately two weeks..well its over two weeks and i’m still to hear whether my application to return is approved or not.
So this guy haven’t live in his country of birth since 1997 that’s 23 yrs ago. He lived in the bvi for almost 12 yrs and this is his home according to him. So mr day where were you living for almost 12 yrs before you come to the bvi?? I didn’t know it’s a right to be issued a work permit?? I thought that it is a privilege for a work permit to be granted to anyone. You lived in England for most of your life only living in the bvi for almost 12 yrs and now claiming that this is your only home. Well Lord give me faith. The people who lived here for 40 and 50 yrs should own half of tortola by now . I hope that you are given what you deserve.
There are processes and regulations. The government should adhere to those.
That you agree with the random treatment the government gives people clearly means you are happy to be living in a banana republic.
Non of your business where the man lived. People can live in different countries once they remained within the law. I have lived in 5 different countries all lawfully over the past 35years.
Did Mr. Day commit a crime? Is there a law that you can’t change employers? Why is the relevant department treating Mr. Day with silence? Being professional is being transparent. Give the gentleman an answer so he can make alternate plans. There is absolutely no reason for treating any one with grave indifference. What is being done here in my opinion is inhumane, disrespectful and plain wrong. I have no axe to grind here as I don’t have a clue who Mr. Day is. I just respond to the narrative of this story, which if it’s true is doing a disservice to Mr. Day.
That’s the reality folks, you are dealing with the most r****t government on this planet
That nowhere to go story is nonsense. Go Home… Home is clearly not the BVI else you couldn’t be locked out of it or need no permit. A work permit is no OWED to you it is not your right to demand that it be approved. UK looking to box our food out our mouth with this public register nonsense they cutting aid to overseas territories till the same Elizabeth Sugg you complaining to resign. They looking out for themselves and we got to do the same either wait or go back to YOUR home.
The guy left his employer of 12 years to basically start a competing business with a freind . The job was made specifically for him and no one else, this is why the permit is not being processed.
These are the facts and he has no rights in the BVI unless given to him by Labour & Immigration department.
Harsh but true.
That is not the facts of the matter at all so dont spread lies.
This is nonsense, why the h**l would a British national need a work permit to work here in the bvi, this is a British territory, there are bvislanders right now enjoying all the rights in the uk while holding the same uk passports, now the uk national who come here with these same uk passport have to have a work permit to work, that makes no sense.
Oh so you want the BVI to end up like USVI with free movement; locals priced out of the real estate pool? The latter seems to be happening lately by design. How can a country have mainly foreigners that came in the early years controlling the price of local land? That is just beyond me how our Government has allowed that crap. These islands are only so big and you think locals can compete with some of the wealthier UK citizens. There needs to be checks and balances; without that the tables turn not in the VIslander’s favor. Most VI people go to UK for school/work and return home; not make the UK their permanent home!!
It like so because once upon a time we had real leaders with real foresight that cared enough to try and preserve opportunities for the the locals and future generations of locals here the BVI. Just look at right there St. Thomas… St. Thomas people don’t own s**t in St Thomas…. I guess that’s what you want for us here.
That was a law made by the British themselves. They basically pushed it down our throats
@boom – you really think these tiny islands are big enough for everyone in the UK to just come and live and work here when/if they want to? Get real.
The bvi have a population of roughly 30 thousand people. The local population here are descendants of slaves . The slave owners were white men from Europe and Britain. I never heard of a black slave owner in the Caribbean. So i say all this to say you want the British to come rule us again ?? You want them to come and go as freely as they want?? What would become of our few jobs if we allowed the British to just come in ?? You are millions we are a handful. Get a few more brain cells.
Governments do follow rules, regulations and specified processes.
Speaking about random treatment, put on some Black skin, go to the UK, US or EU and try to get things done normally and fairly. Tola would appear a paradise.
Hence, would rather live in a “banana republic”than a racist recalcitrant society and people who stubbornly resist the fact that Black people are human beings and should be seen and treated as such.
The question here is why has the labour department not made a decision for 8 months. Yes or no. They have no reason to not allow an employer to employ someone unless a local/belonger can fulfill the position.
Mr Day is a carpenter, but having seen Mr days work its not regular carpentry, its very creative and artistic which is something a regular carpenter may struggle to deliver.
If there are no applicants for the position who are qualified let the employer employ him. Its tax dollars in the bank account for the government.
BVI is wicked
This story would make a good movie or a book see if you could find a publisher and start writing your story. We should start to treat others like we would like to be treated . Karma is a b***h and these kind of things does backfire.
Doesn’t help.
the laws applies to all including caribbean people or otherwise